Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

