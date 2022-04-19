This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
With wind gusts briefly reaching 50 to 60 mph across the state today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the worst winds are expected in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Chilly, windy conditions for much of Iowa, but severe weather still possible for the Quad Cities Wednesday
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps the storms that swept across the state last night and breaks down the continued threat for severe storms in the Quad Cities.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Winds will be much lighter across Iowa Friday and not much rain is expected. Colder than normal temps will contribute to a rain/snow mix on Sunday though. Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Watch now: Severe storms look increasingly likely in Iowa late Tuesday afternoon and through the overnight hours
Not only will heavy rain and lightning be common across the state during the evening and overnight hours, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected as well. Here's the latest information.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today.…