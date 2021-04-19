Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.