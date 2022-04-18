This evening in Moline: Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms look increasingly likely in Iowa late Tuesday afternoon and through the overnight hours
Not only will heavy rain and lightning be common across the state during the evening and overnight hours, but damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected as well. Here's the latest information.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 50 to 60 mph across the state today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the worst winds are expected in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Chilly, windy conditions for much of Iowa, but severe weather still possible for the Quad Cities Wednesday
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps the storms that swept across the state last night and breaks down the continued threat for severe storms in the Quad Cities.
Winds will be much lighter across Iowa Friday and not much rain is expected. Colder than normal temps will contribute to a rain/snow mix on Sunday though. Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…