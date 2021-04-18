Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
