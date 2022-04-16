 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

