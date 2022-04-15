Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.