Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.