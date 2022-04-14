Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 36F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
