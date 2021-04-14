This evening in Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
