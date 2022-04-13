Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.