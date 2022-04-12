 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Windy with scattered late night thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News