Moline's evening forecast: Rain. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
