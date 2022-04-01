This evening's outlook for Moline: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Conditions will be quite different from west to east across Iowa today thanks to a cold front. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area in our updated forecast.
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today…
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa today, but the chance for showers and a few severe storms returns Tuesday
While we'll be warming a little Monday and Tuesday across Iowa, another cold front will begin to push into the state Tuesday evening. See when showers and storms are most likely for our area.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees …
Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…