Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

Local Weather

