Moline, IL

Right Now
73°
Partly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 79%
  • Feels Like: 73°
  • Heat Index: 73°
  • Wind: 9 mph
  • Wind Chill: 73°
  • UV Index: 8 Very High
  • Sunrise: 05:47:55 AM
  • Sunset: 08:09:33 PM
  • Dew Point: 67°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. Near record high temperatures. High 93F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
4 AM
73°
5%
4 AM
73°

Wind: S @ 9 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 80%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

5 AM
73°
3%
5 AM
73°

Wind: S @ 9 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 81%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

6 AM
73°
2%
6 AM
73°

Wind: S @ 9 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 81%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

7 AM
73°
2%
7 AM
73°

Wind: S @ 10 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 82%

Wind Chill: 73°

Heat Index: 73°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

8 AM
75°
7%
8 AM
75°

Wind: S @ 12 mph

Precip: 7% Chance

Humidity: 79%

Wind Chill: 75°

Heat Index: 75°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

9 AM
77°
12%
9 AM
77°

Wind: S @ 13 mph

Precip: 12% Chance

Humidity: 75%

Wind Chill: 77°

Heat Index: 77°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

10 AM
79°
12%
10 AM
79°

Wind: S @ 12 mph

Precip: 12% Chance

Humidity: 70%

Wind Chill: 79°

Heat Index: 83°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

11 AM
83°
2%
11 AM
83°

Wind: S @ 14 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 63%

Wind Chill: 83°

Heat Index: 88°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 10 mi

12 PM
85°
1%
12 PM
85°

Wind: S @ 13 mph

Precip: 1% Chance

Humidity: 60%

Wind Chill: 85°

Heat Index: 91°

UV Index: 7 High

Visibility: 10 mi

1 PM
88°
5%
1 PM
88°

Wind: S @ 14 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 56%

Wind Chill: 88°

Heat Index: 95°

UV Index: 8 Very High

Visibility: 10 mi

2 PM
90°
6%
2 PM
90°

Wind: SSW @ 13 mph

Precip: 6% Chance

Humidity: 54%

Wind Chill: 90°

Heat Index: 97°

UV Index: 7 High

Visibility: 10 mi

3 PM
90°
8%
3 PM
90°

Wind: SSW @ 14 mph

Precip: 8% Chance

Humidity: 52%

Wind Chill: 90°

Heat Index: 98°

UV Index: 5 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

