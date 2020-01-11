Weather can't stop all of IHMVCU Shootout games

ROCK ISLAND – It was Mother Nature 3, Illinois 3 and Iowa 1 at Saturday’s IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday.
With the bad weather blowing through the Quad-Cities area, three of the seven games were not played during the day-long event at Augustana College's Carver Center. Of the four games that were played, Illinois-side schools won three.
Here are capsule looks at the four games that were played. For more on each game and what could be in the works for makeup dates for the three postponed games, please see pages B4 & B5.
Game 1
Alleman 48, Dav. West 36
Schmidt, Coleman lead the Pioneers: The opening game with fewer than 100 fans in the stands could easily be a tough game to play, but the Alleman Pioneers didn’t seem to worry, taking and early lead and never letting it go in the 12-point win. Avrie Schmidt had a big day, leading the Pioneers with 22 points and eight rebounds. Senior Sam Coleman added 15 points (11 of 12 free throws) and nine rebounds. Kaitlyn Powell led West with 14 points and Madison Fuller added 10.
Game 2
Pleasant Valley 63, United Township 51
Team is greater than two: Balance overtook the two-player Panthers in a win for the Spartans in the second half. The teams were tied at 30 at halftime and 44 after three quarters. However, PV outscored UT 19-7 in the fourth quarter. Ilah Perez-Johnson led the Spartans with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Addie Kerkoff added 14, Regan Denny notched 13 and Halle Vice and Sophia Lindquist added seven each. UT standouts Jasmine Bell (29 points, 12 rebounds and four steals) and Jade Hunter (16 points and six rebounds) led the way, but the rest of the Panthers totaled six points
Game 5
Rock Island 63, Bettendorf 54
Rocks rally past Bulldogs: The Rock Island Rocks allowed Bettendorf 19 points and 53%-shooting in the first quarter. After that, they held the Bulldogs to 9 of 35 shooting for 26% shooting. Meanwhile, RI never cooled off, hitting 55 percent of its shots in the game. Hannah Simmer had a huge all-around game with 16 points, five rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Six other Rocks scored between six and nine points. Ashley Fountain and Kate Schermerhorn led the 'Dogs with 15 each and Maggie Erpelding added 10.
Game 6
Moline 48, Dav. North 42
Another Maroons comeback: This must be a thing for the Moline Maroons. After rallying from a 16-point deficit on Thursday to beat Galesburg 61-59, the Maroons did it again in Saturday’s finale. North led by as many as 19 points about three minutes into the third quarter before Moline rallied to win behind some clutch shooting by Kelsi Curtis in the fourth quarter. Curtis finished with 17 points and three steals while senior Cierra McNamee struggled with her shooting (4 of 17) but ended with 12 points and a whopping 21 rebounds. Mekiyah Harris led the Wildcats with 13 points and Anne Awour had nine rebounds and 10 blocks.