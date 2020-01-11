Weather can't stop all of IHMVCU Shootout games

ROCK ISLAND – It was Mother Nature 3, Illinois 3 and Iowa 1 at Saturday’s IHMVCU Shootout on Saturday.

With the bad weather blowing through the Quad-Cities area, three of the seven games were not played during the day-long event at Augustana College's Carver Center. Of the four games that were played, Illinois-side schools won three.

Here are capsule looks at the four games that were played. For more on each game and what could be in the works for makeup dates for the three postponed games, please see pages B4 & B5.

Game 1

Alleman 48, Dav. West 36

Schmidt, Coleman lead the Pioneers: The opening game with fewer than 100 fans in the stands could easily be a tough game to play, but the Alleman Pioneers didn’t seem to worry, taking and early lead and never letting it go in the 12-point win. Avrie Schmidt had a big day, leading the Pioneers with 22 points and eight rebounds. Senior Sam Coleman added 15 points (11 of 12 free throws) and nine rebounds. Kaitlyn Powell led West with 14 points and Madison Fuller added 10.

Game 2

Pleasant Valley 63, United Township 51