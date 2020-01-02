Wayne, Polamalu finalists for HOF 2020 in 1st year eligible

Reggie Wayne and Troy Polamalu are among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's modern-day 2020 class.

The former Colts receiver and Steelers safety are joined by five others who have never been finalists: Packers safety LeRoy Butler; Rams receiver Torry Holt; Panthers linebacker Sam Mills; Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas; and 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young.

They are joined by past finalists Broncos/Jets safety Steve Atwater; Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli; Rams/49ers receiver Isaac Bruce; Steelers/Jets/Cardinals guard Alan Faneca; Seahawks/Vikings/Titans guard Steve Hutchinson; Colts/Cardinals/Seahawks running back Edgerrin James; Buccaneers/Broncos safety John Lynch; and Patriots/Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

These 15 will be considered for selection on Feb. 1 in Miami. A player must receiver 80% of votes from the selection committee. A maximum of five modern-day players can be chosen.

For the first time this year, the Hall of Fame also is adding 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches to be inducted in the Canton, Ohio, shrine in August. That is a special selection in celebration of the NFL's 100th season.