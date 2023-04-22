Warren Apr 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Teen, 15, charged with murder, home invasion in killing of Danny Taylor A 15-year-old has been charged with the murder of Rockridge High School senior Danny Taylor 'My son's dead': Rockridge student Danny Taylor killed early Friday "He was a one-in-a-million person," says teacher of slain Rockridge senior. 4-year-old’s Build-A-Bear had late mother’s heartbeat. It was accidentally donated. The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was… Tow truck driver killed early Monday on Interstate 80 in Scott County Tow truck driver killed early Monday in collision on Interstate 80. Rockridge High students create tribute to slain classmate Students from Rockridge High School have created a public tribute for their slain classmate, Danny Taylor.