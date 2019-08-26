The Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com is again seeking guest columnists.
Up to five writers will be selected to serve at least six months, writing one column every five weeks for our Viewpoints pages. Pay is $25 per column.
- QUALIFICATIONS: Have strong opinions and express them well.
- TOPICS: The sky is the limit, with one proviso: Writers must write about local or regional issues.
- WHO CAN APPLY: The contest is open to anyone, except current officeholders, candidates for office, political party leaders, and single-issue activists.
- HOW TO APPLY: Submit an original column of 600 words or fewer that has not been published before either in print or online, a short biography, and a brief outline of other issues you might want to address in future columns. Applications missing any of these items will not be judged. Sign your opinion. No pseudonyms.
- HOW TO SUMBIT: Email column and supporting material to letters@qconline.com (please put "guest columnist contest" in the subject line). Or mail to the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com, Viewpoints, 1033 7th Ave., Suite 101, East Moline IL 61465).
- DEADLINE: Entries received after midnight Sunday, Sept. 22, won't be judged.