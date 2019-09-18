Adam Wainwright put on another sharp performance while outpitching Max Scherzer, right fielder Dexter Fowler made a sensational catch and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Wednesday.
Wainwright (13-9) has won all four of his starts this month, allowing just one earned run in 27 innings. The 38-year-old righty limited the Nationals to an unearned run in seven innings.
Trailing by four, the Nationals put two on with one out in the eighth. Asdrúbal Cabrera hit a drive off Andrew Miller that had the distance to leave the park, but Fowler jumped and reached far over the wall to make the grab.
Tommy Edman and Matt Wieters homered for St. Louis, which began the day with a two-game division lead over Chicago and Milwaukee. The Cardinals play the Cubs seven times in their final 10 games, beginning with a four-game series at Wrigley Field that starts tonight.
The Nationals started Wednesday with a 1½-game lead over the Cubs and Brewers in the NL wild-card race. Washington has lost nine of its last 14, and is 1-2 under bench coach Chip Hale, filling in since manager Dave Martinez had a heart procedure this week.
Scherzer (10-7), who was born and raised in the St. Louis area, had not permitted an earned run in 17⅔ innings at Busch Stadium dating to 2015 until Edman hit a solo homer in the third. It was the rookie's 10th home run this season, including a team-high five this month.
Scherzer gave up five runs in 6⅔ innings and left after Edman hit an RBI single for a 3-1 lead and Wieters followed with a pinch-hit homer. Wieters batted for Wainwright and connected for the first pinch-hit homer of his career — he hadn't played since leaving a game Aug. 31 with a left calf strain.
Scherzer struck out 11, but fell to 1-2 in five starts since coming off the injured list with a strained back.
Wainwright gave up eight hits, struck out three and walked one.
Carlos Martínez got four outs for his 21st save in 24 chances. The Cardinals used three relievers in the eighth.
Paul DeJong drove in Harrison Bader with a swinging bunt to first base in the fifth inning to expand the St. Louis lead to 2-0. Bader pinch ran for Matt Carpenter, who hit a leadoff double and advanced on Yadier Molina's sacrifice bunt.
Trea Turner hit an RBI double for Washington in the seventh.
Dueling challenges: Howie Kendrick appeared to hit into an inning-ending double play in the sixth inning. The Nationals challenged the ruling that Kendrick was out at first while the Cardinals challenged that Juan Soto interfered with Kolten Wong trying to turn the double play at second base. The call on Kendrick was overturned, while the call at second base stood in a challenge that took 3 minutes, 16 seconds to sort through.
Double-double: Edman's drive gave St. Louis 10 players with at least 10 home runs for the first time in franchise history. The Cardinals had nine hitters reach double figures in 2000 and 2016.
White Sox 3, Twins 1
Held without a hit until the sixth inning, the Minnesota Twins managed only three in a 3-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox that shrunk their AL Central lead Wednesday night.
Minnesota is four games ahead of Cleveland after the Indians beat Detroit 2-1 in 10 innings. The surprising Twins still have a magic number of seven to clinch their first division title since 2010.
Zack Collins homered and Yoán Moncada doubled twice for the White Sox. A trio of Chicago pitchers combined to take a no-hitter into the sixth.
Eddie Rosario had an RBI single for Minnesota. Jake Odorizzi (14-7) struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings but lost for the second time in nine starts. He allowed two earned runs and seven hits.
Jace Fry (3-4) pitched 1⅔ innings to get the win for Chicago, which had lost four straight and 16 of 21. Alex Colomé earned his 28th save in 30 chances with a perfect ninth.
One night after using six relievers in a 12-inning loss, the White Sox turned to seven after Ivan Nova started on what would normally be his bullpen day. Dylan Covey was scratched Tuesday because of shoulder soreness and could be done for the year.
Nova issued two walks and threw a wild pitch in one inning. Fry and Carson Fulmer then combined for four hitless innings before Josh Osich gave up Minnesota's first hit to Jorge Polanco in the sixth.
Polanco scored on Rosario's single to make it 2-1, but LaMonte Wade Jr. grounded out with the bases loaded to end the inning.
Rosario was thrown out at third by center fielder Adam Engel trying to stretch a double with two outs in the eighth, a play upheld by video review.
Moncada's second double of the night — and career high-tying 32nd of the season — put Chicago up 2-0 in the sixth. Eloy Jiménez had an RBI single in the second, and Collins homered in the ninth.
Moncada is batting .462 in his past 16 games, with hits in 14 of them — including 11 multihit efforts. He has a home run, nine doubles and nine RBIs in that span.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Nationals: 1B Matt Adams (shoulder) took some swings in the batting cage for the first time since leaving Washington's Sept. 12 game at Minnesota with a sprained left AC joint.
Twins: OF Max Kepler missed his fourth straight game with left shoulder soreness. "The more we can stay away from him in the near term probably the better, but that doesn't mean he's still completely out of the order," manager Rocco Baldelli said.
UP NEXT
Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (10-8, 3.05) opposes Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (11-9, 3.26) to open a four-game series at Wrigley Field on Thursday night.
White Sox: Start a weekend series Friday in Detroit with Dylan Cease (3-7, 6.18 ERA) taking the ball. The right-hander has won two of three September starts.