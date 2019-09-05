Chicago native Isabel Marie Sanchez will headline Saturday's annual Viva Quad-Cities Fiesta at Davenport's LeClaire Park, to run from noon to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the gate, free for kids 12 and under, and free for those with a military ID.
Sanchez, who's 16 and lives in San Antonio, began singing at the age of 2. Last year, she released her third album, “XOXO, Hugs & Kisses” — the first since the singer won Best New Female Artist in 2017 at the Tejano Music Awards. It’s the follow-up to her successful sophomore album, “Sígueme,” released in 2017, made with the legendary Abraham “Mr. Q” Quintanilla (Selena's father) at Q-Zone Records.
Also performing at Viva will be DJ Pachanga, Danza Guadalupana De West Liberty, Group Instinto, Crooked Cactus, Glenview Mariachi Band and QC Ballet Folklorico.
Viva started in 1993 and is the only fiesta of its kind between Des Moines, Chicago and Milwaukee that celebrates the vibrant Hispanic culture in the Q-C while raising funds for college scholarships. It teams up with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) to host the event. In partnership with the Davenport and Moline LULAC councils, Greater Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and Quad Cities Fiesta Parade, the event is dedicated to assisting area students achieve their college dream.
The fiesta reflects the growing diversity and vitality of the Hispanic community in the area. Food booths, arts, crafts and entertainment are highlights of the fiesta. The various Hispanic cultures are represented at the event through vendors, exhibits, food, music and dancing. Special children’s areas and activities are held during the first half of the day.
The fiesta and organization continues to grow in raising scholarship money, with over $280,000 awarded over the past 26 years. For more information, visit vivaquadcities.com.