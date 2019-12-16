Vikings, Giovanine honored for milestone victories

ROCK ISLAND – The Augustana College men's backetball program and head coach Grey Giovanine were honored before Sunday's CCIW game against Illinois Wesleyan.

Illinois Basketball Coaches Association executive board member Steve Allen was at the game at Carver Center to recognize Augustana as one of just seven NCAA programs in the state of Illinois to have recorded 1,500 or more victories.

Entering the 2019-20 season, Illinois (1,790), McKendree (1,710), Bradley (1,669), Illinois Wesleyan (1,663), Illinois State (1,638), Augustana (1,562) and Southern Illinois (1,543) comprised the list of top winning schools.

Giovanine also received IBCA recognition as the organization's Herrins Award winner, which honored Giovanine for coaching his 500th collegiate victory. That came earlier this month with an 84-74 CCIW victory over Carroll.

