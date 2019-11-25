KEWANEE — After a disappointing 11-18 finish last winter, the Kewanee boys' basketball squad is primed for a major turnaround in 2019-20.
Without question, the Boilermakers are fueled by the return of their entire starting lineup, led by the standout senior duo of guard Kavon Russell (18 points, six rebounds, three steals, three assists in '18-19), and 6-foot-9 senior forward Carson Sauer, who averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds per contest.
Russell was an AP and IBCA All-State selection in Class 3A.
However, Kewanee coach Shaune Lewis points to the fact that the majority of the Boilers' 18 losses were by four points or less. Coupled with this year's team being a senior-dominated group, Lewis feels his club can turn those losses into wins.
"Last year, these kids played hard and played well; we just lost a lot of close games," he said. "I think we lost 11 games by four points or less, and eight of those were by three points or less. We were in a lot of ballgames, we just couldn't close some of them out.
"That was part of us being a young team playing in a senior-dominated league and against a senior-dominated schedule. We're that senior-dominated team now."
In addition to Russell and Sauer, senior guards Trenton Terry and Logan Zarvell and 6-6 senior forward Blaine Pickering provide more veteran leadership for this year's Boiler crew.
"Our maturity is pretty high," said Lewis. "We've been building toward this the last few years. I've never had a team with this many seniors that can really play basketball. Our practices have been great, with the seniors leading our drills, and they're going to lead us into doing those things during the games."
One of Kewanee's biggest assets, without a doubt, will be its height. In addition to Sauer and Pickering, the Boilermakers also boast 6-5 junior forward KaZeer Johnson on their roster.
"We've got some height and length, and what's nice about that is they're all pretty good athletes," Lewis said. "They can get up and down the floor, they shoot well and guard well, and they can go to the post. It's a good problem for us to have."
With so much talent, it comes as no surprise that Kewanee is looking to make its presence felt in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division this winter after tying Bureau Valley for fourth place last season.
However, Lewis is quick to point out that the road to a potential conference title is not an open one for the Boilers by any means.
"Newman's won it the last two years, and they're still pretty good," he said. "Our side of the league will once again be pretty good and really wide open. Whichever team plays the best on a consistent basis will win the conference."