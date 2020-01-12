VanHyfte, Sun Devils pull off another upset

Arizona State led 39-32 after the third quarter thanks to Van Hyfte's three-point play with 2 seconds left. She grabbed an offensive rebound and made a layup while being fouled.

The Sun Devils never trailed in the fourth quarter, though Oregon State tied it at 45-all on Destiny Slocum's 3-pointer with 2:31 left. Arizona State responded with the next eight points and hung on from there.

“With this team, we have really great potential,” Arizona State forward Jamie Ruden said. “So I don't even think about limits or what we can't do. I think we're doing a good job of just showing up and focusing on what we can control.”

Arizona State jumped out to a 13-4 lead into the first quarter, holding Oregon State scoreless for the final 8 minutes. The Beavers shot 2 of 14 in the quarter and missed all five of their 3-point attempts.

Oregon State's scoreless drought continued well into the second quarter before Mikayla Pivec grabbed an offensive rebound and made a layup with 6:49 before halftime. The bucket did little to stop the offensive ineptitude — Arizona State led 24-14 at halftime after the Beavers shot 6 of 32 from the field (18.8%), including 0 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Pivec and Slocum scored 13 points apiece for Oregon State. Taylor Jones added 11 points and 13 rebounds.