Van Hoe wedding anniversary

In celebration of their 60th Wedding Anniversary, the family of John and Carole Van Hoe will be hosting an open house from 5 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Anne Cleary Hall, 1705 6th St., East Moline. John Van Hoe and Carole Blunke were married on January 23, 1960. Friends and family are welcome. No gifts please.
