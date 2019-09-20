Tonight: 7 p.m. at Almquist Field. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Rocks very easily could be 3-0 and 1-0 with a few breaks or a few less inopportune penalties. RI lost Game 1 because of a couple late interceptions and a couple of special teams errors. Then, they twice had first and 10 at the Moline 14 and could not score in a 35-28 loss to the Maroons. ... The Panthers have shown some nice balance with their running attack with three backs all over 124 yards in three games.