UT plans to honor grads with cum laude honors for next three years

EAST MOLINE — The big change to no class rankings for the incoming freshman class won’t result in many changes for those already at United Township High School as they progress through UT.

About the only change they will notice is that right now UTHS does intend to begin honoring current classes in the Laude Latin System when they graduate in addition to current traditions. A final decision will be made in 2020.

“Right now we plan on also identifying students who graduate under the three laudes,” Jay Morrow, UTHS District 30 Superintendent said. “We are going to most likely run this concurrently through 2023.

“Through the class of 2023, we will still have the valedictorian and salutatorian.”

And yes, the valedictorians will still give their speeches. “This year’s freshman class when they graduate will still have valedictorians and salutatorians," Morrow said.

There just will be no public class rank for the next freshman class — all the way through school, and no valedictorians or salutatorians.