UT plans to honor grads with cum laude honors for next three years

EAST MOLINE — The big change to no class rankings for the incoming freshman class won’t result in many changes for those already at United Township High School as they progress through UT.
About the only change they will notice is that right now UTHS does intend to begin honoring current classes in the Laude Latin System when they graduate in addition to current traditions. A final decision will be made in 2020.
“Right now we plan on also identifying students who graduate under the three laudes,” Jay Morrow, UTHS District 30 Superintendent said. “We are going to most likely run this concurrently through 2023.
“Through the class of 2023, we will still have the valedictorian and salutatorian.”
And yes, the valedictorians will still give their speeches. “This year’s freshman class when they graduate will still have valedictorians and salutatorians," Morrow said.
There just will be no public class rank for the next freshman class — all the way through school, and no valedictorians or salutatorians.
With the Class of 2024, United Township is going to the Laude Latin System, which features summa cum laude (with highest praise or distinction) honors for those with grade point averages of 4.5 or higher; magna cum laude (with great praise) for those with 4.3-4.49 GPA; and cum laude (with praise) for those from 4.01-4.29 GPA beginning with the next incoming freshman class.
However, in terms of additional honors, the laude system will begin with this year’s graduating class.
Barring a major glitch, Morrow said, graduation will have the cum laude system this year — as well as valedictorians and salutatorians.
“Right now we can’t see any huge problems with it,” he said. “So it will just be applied to our current class of ‘20 ,’21, ‘22 and ‘23.
"That is the plan, unless something unforeseen arises," Morrow added, summarizing things. "We will make the final decision after the first of the year."