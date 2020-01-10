UT Panther's Run Away from Sterling in WB6 Action

EAST MOLINE — On Friday night at the Panther Den, the United Township boys' basketball team may have turned an important corner on its season with a resounding 58-42 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Sterling.
Leading by 13 points at the half, the Panthers padded that lead in the second half as Jaylin Rose led all scorers with 19 points and four rebounds.
“We had a great and very competitive week of practice, and it showed in the way our guys played against a very good Sterling team,” said UT coach Ryan Webber. “I was pleased with our defensive effort in particular, we were active and put their shooters under a great deal of duress, and on offense, we showed versatility, scoring from the perimeter and especially in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of back door lay-up opportunities by Jaylin Rose.”
The first quarter was a defensive battle and ended with UT on top 9-7. The pressure applied by the Panthers worked to their advantage by taking Sterling’s scorers out of their rhythm.
“We spent a lot of time looking at film, and we knew coming into the game that Sterling had five starters who all can hit the 3," said Webber. "Our hands-up pressure and tough rebounding in the paint was difficult for them to adjust to.”
At halftime, UT led 23-13 and really turned on its offense in the second half. Rose scored on five consecutive back-door opportunities made possible by excellent passing from Daslah Geadeyan and Malykai Trice, and freshmen DeVontary Wright and Izaya Bustos both hit important shots down the stretch to extend the scoring advantage and put the game out of reach.
“We had several guys with great efforts," Webber said. "Jaylin did an excellent job of getting behind their defense and he also was very active defensively, DeVontay Wright’s shooting was able to put a dagger into Sterling in the second half, and Daslah was able to handle their pressure and find open guys on the offensive end.”
Wright contributed 14 points, and Trice chipped in 10 points and five boards.
With the win, UTHS improved to 7-9, 2-3 in the WB6. Sterling dropped to 9-6, 2-3.
“We’ve played a rough and competitive schedule in the first half of the season, and it has helped us to come together as a team, and realize the importance of every player on the roster,” said Webber. “At Pekin, we played four games in 36 hours, learned a great deal about how we can improve, and our players are excited about the second half of our season. We feel like we’ve been battle tested.”
Junior Trevon Jordan led Sterling with nine points and four rebounds and senior Cooper Wilman contributed eight points and three assists.
After the game, Webber challenged his team to build on the momentum of a solid win.
“We are at a point in our season where we believe a strong string of wins is possible," he said. "It’s up to our players to capitalize on scoring opportunities, continue to apply menacing defensive pressure, eliminate mistakes, and play balanced and complete basketball night after night.”