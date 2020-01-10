UT Panther's Run Away from Sterling in WB6 Action

EAST MOLINE — On Friday night at the Panther Den, the United Township boys' basketball team may have turned an important corner on its season with a resounding 58-42 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Sterling.

Leading by 13 points at the half, the Panthers padded that lead in the second half as Jaylin Rose led all scorers with 19 points and four rebounds.

“We had a great and very competitive week of practice, and it showed in the way our guys played against a very good Sterling team,” said UT coach Ryan Webber. “I was pleased with our defensive effort in particular, we were active and put their shooters under a great deal of duress, and on offense, we showed versatility, scoring from the perimeter and especially in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of back door lay-up opportunities by Jaylin Rose.”

The first quarter was a defensive battle and ended with UT on top 9-7. The pressure applied by the Panthers worked to their advantage by taking Sterling’s scorers out of their rhythm.

“We spent a lot of time looking at film, and we knew coming into the game that Sterling had five starters who all can hit the 3," said Webber. "Our hands-up pressure and tough rebounding in the paint was difficult for them to adjust to.”