UT approves bass fishing, chess club could be next

EAST MOLINE — United Township will have a bass fishing team this spring, and a chess club may not be too far behind.
As expected, the UTHS District 30 School Board passed a blanket motion Monday that included approving a new bass fishing team.
Superintendent Jay Morrow said at the December meeting that the bass fishing club could be added with minimal costs.
The 7-0 vote Monday means UT will compete in the state qualifying IHSA sectional bass fishing tournament at Thomson this spring and possibly some other events locally, plus the state at Carlyle Lake, if it qualifies.
Moline, Riverdale, Sherrard, Geneseo and Rock Island already have teams. Moline won the state title in 2014 and took second in 2010.
Moline High School has anywhere from 15-25 kids on the team each year, and it participates in about 15 events per year.
“I think it’s going to be an opportunity for our students to just be exposed to one other opportunity that they are currently not exposed to,” Morrow said.
Also in that blanket motion and receiving board approval Monday at the United Township School District 30 meeting was:
- The seeking of bids on three school buses for next year. School buses run about $90,000 apiece, Morrow said. The buses that would be added include a 42-passenger bus with a wheel chair lift, a 71 passenger gasoline-powered bus and a 48-passenger bus with underneath storage, possibly for athletic teams. “We typically rotate our buses each year,” Morrow said. “We buy a couple buses a year to rotate them out just to keep them up to date. So that’s a normal expenditure.” Bids are sought this time of year to get approval in April-May, he said, for a July delivery.
- Seeking bids to replace weight room equipment. “Our current weight room, much of it is getting aged. That’s why we needed an update," Morrow said. Funding will be shared by the UTHS Booster club and the district, he said.
- The East Moline Municipal Swimming pool budget of $312,770, an increase of 4.7% The indoor pool is attached to United Township High School, just off of Archer Drive. It is co-owned by the city, Morrow said. “The pool itself is run by the city, so the pool manager is employed by the city,” Morrow said.”This budget matches that of the city’s (in lerms of timing). That’s why we are doing this now."
The board also approved seeking a ISBE school maintenance grant, which could result in $50,000, and received an update on the district's English Learner Program. In addition, it heard of the possibility of adding a chess club from Dr. Tom Ebalo, who would like to add the club this year.