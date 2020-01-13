UT approves bass fishing, chess club could be next

EAST MOLINE — United Township will have a bass fishing team this spring, and a chess club may not be too far behind.

As expected, the UTHS District 30 School Board passed a blanket motion Monday that included approving a new bass fishing team.

Superintendent Jay Morrow said at the December meeting that the bass fishing club could be added with minimal costs.

The 7-0 vote Monday means UT will compete in the state qualifying IHSA sectional bass fishing tournament at Thomson this spring and possibly some other events locally, plus the state at Carlyle Lake, if it qualifies.

Moline, Riverdale, Sherrard, Geneseo and Rock Island already have teams. Moline won the state title in 2014 and took second in 2010.

Moline High School has anywhere from 15-25 kids on the team each year, and it participates in about 15 events per year.

“I think it’s going to be an opportunity for our students to just be exposed to one other opportunity that they are currently not exposed to,” Morrow said.

Also in that blanket motion and receiving board approval Monday at the United Township School District 30 meeting was: