Updated: Davenport Police respond to report of shooting outside Dillard's at NorthPark Mall

Police remain on the scene where people were taken into custody after gunfire at NorthPark Mall, Davenport. Police are at College and 37th, where a car is being towed. pic.twitter.com/0BQKdUDmlu — Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) January 23, 2020

News release from the Davenport Police Department: "On Thursday January 23, 2020 at approximately 10:43am Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 300 W Kimberly Rd. Officers canvased the area and located a scene (fired cartridge cases). No injuries or damage has been reported at this time.

"Detectives are following up on the incident.

"No further information is available at this time.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up