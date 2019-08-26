Coach: Phil Weaver (24th year; 309-203-48)
2018: 12-4-3, 3-1-1 Big 6; lost 1-0 to Minooka in 3A regional finals.
Assistants: Tony Davila (JV), Scott King (Fr.).
Returning starters: Sr.: Ben Downey (D), Abram Downey (D), Tanner Viren (D), Nolan Filby (D), Helmut Soglohun (F), Alfredo Vasquez (M). Jr.: Chan Nawl (F), Cameron Winters (M), Marcos Rojas (M).
Key newcomers: Sr.: Giovanni Garcia (GK), Spencer Evans (GK), Miguel Rodriguez (M), David Dalleja (D), Tyler Wessels (D). Soph.: Marcos Vasquez (F).
Weaver: “UTHS returns a healthy number of starters from its 2018 winning season and will be looking to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible and mount a serious challenge in the regular season, conference, and postseason play. However, two major players in last season’s success have departed in the form of standout forward Arafath Ourognao and excellent shot stopper Luis Raya. These are two critical areas of the field that the Panthers will quickly have to address in order to be successful this fall.”