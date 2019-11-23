MONMOUTH — United High School girls’ basketball coach Lisa Gartelos is excited about the 2019-2020 season.
Her team has as much or more experience as any team she has led in her five seasons as head coach of the Red Storm, with nine players having varsity seasoning.
“For the last few seasons, we’ve been working hard to teach the game and build a culture that emphasizes teamwork and defensive pressure,” said Gartelos. “Defense is huge, and one of our primary goals is to put pressure on the ball, fill the passing lanes, create turnovers, and put points on the board because of excellent defense.”
Although the Red Storm lost their leading scorer from last season’s 5-25 squad, United returns six seniors and two juniors Coach Gartelos believes will make strong contributions.
“We are in a position where our record should start to reflect the improvement our players have displayed, both in practice and in their game experience,” Gartelos said. “In addition to our upper-classwomen, we have a group of sophomores who are working hard, and show a sincere willingness to learn our style and approach to the game that emphasizes defense.”
This season’s Red Storm team is well-balanced, according to Gartelos. She said she is counting on seniors Courtney Hinton and Natalie King to operate in the post and also transition out of the paint and take advantage of scoring opportunities. Senior Natalie Gillette will handle the point guard responsibilities and serve as the on-court team leader.
“We have six returning seniors with a great deal of varsity experience, and additionally, I have confidence in our bench players, they can enter the game at any time and contribute on both ends of the court.”
So far, United has a win over Galva, and losses to Orion and Knoxville.
“Our versatility is an aspect of this team that makes me excited about the season, we have a core group that work together, hustles, and does all of the little things that will bring success over the course of the year,” said Gartelos. “In addition to our three senior leaders, Keirstyn Johnson, Ariana Villarreal and Isabella Kilgore, along with Bridget Brokaw and Jennifer Shimmin have all benefited from their varsity experience and will bring energy and strong defensive pressure to the court.”