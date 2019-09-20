Tonight: 7 p.m. at Princeville
GameNight: Winless and facing a very good Princeville team, United will have to put things together quickly to end its losing streak. ... The Red Storm have lost 12 straight and 23 of their last 24.
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Princeville
GameNight: Winless and facing a very good Princeville team, United will have to put things together quickly to end its losing streak. ... The Red Storm have lost 12 straight and 23 of their last 24.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.