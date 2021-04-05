 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two fires break out in Moline on Easter Sunday
0 comments

Two fires break out in Moline on Easter Sunday

  • 0
Moline-Fire-logo.jpg

Moline Fire

 Dispatch/Argus

The Moline Fire Department responded to two structure fires Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported.

The first was a single-family home at 1634 18th Street B at approximately 3 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the front porch on fire, and fire was spreading to the home. All residents had escaped, and the fire was quickly extinguished. 

The second was a garage fire at 4829 50th St., reported at 3:40 p.m. Firefighters found a fully engulfed garage with fire spreading to nearby garages and homes. The fires were extinguished, and crews remained on-scene extinguishing hot-spots for approximately two hours.

Moline Fire was assisted in both incidents by Moline Police Department, Rock Island Fire, East Moline Fire, the Second Alarmers and Mid-American Energy crews.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Disgusted

I was born in Moline, educated in Moline and had the privilege to teach and coach in Moline. This year’s mayoral election is beyond anything I’ve ever seen. When do we as Moliners stoop to the level of the negative ads that are being sent to our homes about Sangeetha Rayapati? They are disgusting and very untrue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News