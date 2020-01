Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” will be performed at the Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. Enjoy three interpretations of the classic comedy in shows for all ages. You can bring snacks and enjoy the free taco bar. There is no admission fee. First show starts at noon and ends at 2:35 p.m., the second at 3:15 p.m. and ends at 6:15 p.m., and the third starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.