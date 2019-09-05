The Japanese bubblegum punk band Shonen Knife will perform at 7:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Sept. 5) at RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $15, available at tickets.midwestix.com/event/shonen-knife-ribco.
The all-female band was formed in 1981 in Osaka, Japan. According to a 2018 review of their “Alive! In Osaka” DVD at spillmagazine.com, their classic debut album “Minna Tanoshiku” was released in 1982, and since then “they have issued an astonishing 21 studio albums.” There have been many member changes in the group, but the lone original member, 58-year-old Naoko Yamano (guitar and lead vocals), remains.
“They are incredibly fun to watch live, and one sees how much they enjoy what they are doing,” the Spill review said. “Watch them sing 'Rock ‘n’ Roll T-shirt.' Their happiness and enjoyment is infectious. And the humour is there as well. ... For any band to last this long is a major achievement, but for a punk band from Japan, it is more than that. I doubt the band even thought they would be around this long and not only maintaining their audience but continually adding to it.”
Kurt Cobain was a huge fan, which helped boost their career, according to a review of a 2016 Scotland show at theguardian.com. It called Yamano “a wellspring of enthusiasm for the elementary pleasure of punk-pop. She looks little older than the band’s young new drummer, Risa, and still plays with all the excitability of a teenager who’s just learned three chords and realised she’s got the mastering of most of the Ramones catalogue.”
A 2018 concert review, at qromag.com, said the “trio crafts stripped-down songs with simplistic lyrics sung both in Japanese and English. Despite their pop-oriented nature, the trio maintains a distinctly underground garage rock sound rooted in edgy instrumentation and D.I.Y. aesthetics, which over the course of their long career has earned them a solid, worldwide cult following,” the review said.