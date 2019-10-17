Ghostly Night: 6-7 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring Halloween fun and spooky activities for school kids. Costumes encouraged. Free.
Meet the Unhuggables of the Forest: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can take a short walk in the moonlight to meet some of the site's special critters including chipmunks, foxes, spiders, snakes, bats and more. Hear the animals, played by Augustana drama students, tell their story about living in the Black Hawk forest. Also featuring a show and tell by site naturalist Chuck Wester and refreshments. This event will be held in and around Singing Bird Center. Free.