Michelle Lillis accomplished so much in her four years as athletic director at Rock Island High School.
- Updated
The name of the Moline Police officer driving the squad car that struck and killed a boy riding his bike has been released.
- Updated
Two people were rescued from a condominium fire in Moline early Saturday morning.
A Princeton woman has been arrested for her part in the theft of $33,000 worth of items from a hotel room in a Comfort Inn in Walcott, where she was an employee.
- Updated
Three people died Thursday, including a 1-year-old girl, after the Ford Mustang in which they were riding crashed into the back of a semitractor- trailer that had slowed or stopped for traffic on Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said in a news release issued Friday.
Less than 10 minutes after two new Rock Island aldermen took their seats after being sworn in last week, council members hit their first impasse.
A collegiate swimmer who was mistaken for a suspect by local police has settled a lawsuit in the case, but the terms of the agreement are not being immediately disclosed.
Taco John’s is set for the grand opening Monday, May 17, at 120 E. 10th Ave. in Milan. To celebrate, Taco John’s will join the Milan Chamber of Commerce in hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 9 a.m.
- Updated
A Princeton man was arrested Wednesday for stealing almost $33,000 of property out of a motel room in Walcott. The property was stolen on Mar. 26 and returned on Apr. 7.
- Updated
Details about the events leading up to the double-fatal boat crash on the Mississippi River at LeClaire last summer are being deemed "confidential," despite the recent filing of criminal charges.