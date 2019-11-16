STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa injured his hip being dragged down late in the first half on what was likely his final series of the day and No. 4 Alabama went on to beat Mississippi State 38-7 on Saturday.
Tagovailoa was injured after a scramble when he was tackled from behind by Bulldogs linebacker Leo Lewis. The star quarterback needed help getting to his feet and was carted off the field with 3:01 left in the second quarter.
The junior had been nursing an ankle injury that needed surgery four weeks ago and caused him to miss a game and a half. Alabama coach Nick Saban said the injury Saturday was unrelated to the ankle. Saban called it a "freak injury." Saban told ESPN at halftime the plan was to remove Tagovailoa from the game before the series when the quarterback was injury. Alabama was already up 35-7, but it was decided to let Tagovailoa play one possession to get some work in the two-minute drill.
Alabama officials confirmed Tagovailoa was flown by helicopter to the St. Vincent's Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 14 of 18 for 256 yards and two touchdown passes against Mississippi State, giving him 31 TD passes on the season. He was replaced in the second half by Mac Jones, who went 7 for 11 for 94 yards.
No. 3 Clemson 52, Wake Forest 3: Trevor Lawrence tied his career high with four touchdowns, three to Tee Higgins, and No. 3 Clemson won its 26th straight game and completed a second-straight perfect Atlantic Coast Conference regular season.
The Tigers (11-0, 8-0, No. 3 CFP) opened quickly and, after an uncomfortable stretch of four series with just a field goal, turned it on again right before halftime to win their 11th in a row over the Demon Deacons (7-3, 3-3).
No. 11 Florida 23, Missouri 6: Kyle Trask threw two touchdown passes after a sluggish first half for Florida. Trask completed 23 of 35 passes for 282 yards.
No. 25 Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 12: Chuba Hubbard ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 42 yards for Oklahoma State.