There's no stand-up comedy club in the Q-C, so local comedian Chris Schlichting has been filling the niche over the past year, with a killer venue — the beautiful, historic Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. He gets professional comics passing through, and they, with some local comics do stand-up in the mansion.
This Sunday is Mike Baldwin at 8 p.m, preceded by a happy hour at 7 p.m, He's winner of Trial By Laughter in Indianapolis, finalist in the San Francisco Comedy Competition, twice named Funniest Comic in Kansas City and winner of the 2011 Seattle Comedy Competition. Admission is $10, available at eventbrite.com.
“It is really unique experience doing comedy at the Renwick. It’s an intimate venue. The talent is top notch,” Schlichting said this week. “I promised myself that I would never book comedy shows, but these shows are easy and stress-free. Plus, I hate that there is not a consistent comedy here, or a comedy club. So I talked with my friends Dane and Sarah Moulton, who own the mansion and pitched my idea.”
“We really try and promote our butts off for the comics that make the trip to the Renwick. It’s great because people are talking. The comics that perform, tell other comics, and the crowds that come are also talking,” he said. “We are building a nice reputation. The comics also like the spookiness of the Renwick. Is it haunted? Who knows? But comics spend the night and we investigate. Just an overall fun experience that is unlike anything else here in the Quad-Cities.”
Schlichting does ghost tours for anyone interested after shows. “There are claims of a young girl ghost that hangs out there,” he said. “I’ve never experienced anything there yet, but people have said they have seen things. They have been some weird things that happened on stage behind the comics. ... The mansion is actually being considered for the popular sci-fi 'Ghost Hunters' show. Comics are weird. They like things like ghosts. It’s a selling point to get them on the show.”