The German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will host Davenport native Beth Howard, author of of the 2018 book, “Hausfrau Honeymoon: Love, Language, and other Misadventures in Germany,” for a talk at 2 p.m. Saturday.
She gained fame living in the Eldon, Iowa, house immortalized in Grant Wood's "American Gothic" painting, and traveled the country teaching people how to make pie. In 2003, Howard moved to Germany for love. But her three years living in Stuttgart proved more challenging than expected — especially learning the language. She documents her adventures — and misadventures — in her heartfelt memoir “Hausfrau Honeymoon,” which she will discuss, and copies will be available Saturday for sale and signing, according to the GAHC.
An author and blogger in southeast Iowa, Howard in 2012 had her debut book, "Making Piece: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Pie,” published by Harlequin. It chronicled the grief Howard was plunged into at the sudden death of her husband, Marcus, and how she worked her way through it, according to a Quad-City Times piece, which noted making pie played a major part in her story and became a metaphor for sharing, healing and community.
Howard, a Davenport Assumption graduate, also is the author of the 2012 cookbook “Ms. American Pie.” She’s been featured on CNN, CBS This Morning, BBC, and NPR; and she has given a TEDx talk about the healing powers of pie. She blogs at The World Needs More Pie. Her Saturday program is included with admission to GAHC – $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for kids, and free for members. For more information, visit gahc.org or call 563-322-8844.