RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. seemed to have a "pinch me" moment as he climbed from his car in victory lane.
Nudged off the lead with 87 laps to go, Truex rallied Saturday night, ultimately passing Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch with 25 laps to go and winning his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race. That it came in the series' playoffs, it seemed, made it all the more surreal.
"To spin and win is pretty incredible. I've never done anything like that in my life," Truex said. "When things are rolling, they just are."
The victory completed a redemptive finish for Truex, the championship leader coming into the race. The bump from Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who was running on fresher tires, seemed inadvertent, and came in Turn 4, but Truex was still running third when the caution flew.
He gradually reeled in his teammate, got a nudge from Busch as he passed and pulled away.
"I think any time you're winning at this level, there's a little bit of a pinch-me feeling," Truex said. "Look, this is really, really difficult. These races are hard to win. ... You've got to have some things go your ways sometimes and we've certainly had that the last two weeks."
The victory was his series-high sixth of the season and the 15th in 28 races for the Gibbs cars. The team initially finished in the top four spots, a first for JGR, with Busch hanging on for second, followed by teammates Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones. Jones, however, was later disqualified when his Toyota failed post-race inspection for a rear wheel alignment issue, dropping him to 38th place and severely damaging his chances of advancing to the second playoff stage.
IndyCar
Newgarden wins championship and Herta wins IndyCar finale: Josef Newgarden wrapped up his second IndyCar championship and burst into tears — an odd reaction for a steely-nerved race car driver who rarely shows emotion.
The outburst of emotion took him by surprise and shocked his fiancée, who had never before seen tears from Newgarden.
"I never cry. Ever. Even my fiancée is a little disturbed," said Newgarden. "And it was a good cry."
It was nearly two hours after his championship drive Sunday around Laguna Seca Raceway and Newgarden was still a bit emotional. Talking about the moment he collapsed into his crew members arms, choking back tears, he again nearly broke down.
"It just feels like a big weight. A big weight has been lifted," Newgarden said.
He won his second championship in three years with a smooth drive in the IndyCar season finale, where he played it safe and watched rookie Colton Herta dominate to the win.
The championship gave Team Penske a season sweep of the crown jewels of IndyCar; Pagenaud won the Indianapolis 500 in May for Penske's record 18th victory.