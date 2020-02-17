'True Grit' novelist Charles Portis dies at age 86

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The public knew Portis best for "True Grit," the quest of Arkansas teen Mattie Ross to avenge her father's murder. The novel was serialized in the Saturday Evening Post in 1968 and was soon adapted (and softened) as a film showcase for John Wayne, who starred as Rooster Cogburn, the drunken, one-eyed marshal Mattie enlists to find the killer. The role brought Wayne his first Academy Award and was revived by the actor, much less successfully, in the sequel "Rooster Cogburn."

Rooster was so strong a character that a new generation of filmgoers and Oscar voters welcomed him back. In 2010, the Coen brothers worked up a less glossy, more faithful "True Grit," featuring Jeff Bridges as Rooster and newcomer Hallie Steinfeld as Mattie. The film received 10 nominations, including best actor for Bridges, and brought new attention to Portis and his novel, which topped the trade paperback list of The New York Times.

"No living Southern writer captures the spoken idioms of the South as artfully as Portis does," Mississippi native Donna Tartt wrote in an afterword for a 2005 reissue of the novel.