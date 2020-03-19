Trinity to postpone all non-essential surgeries, procedures

UnityPoint Health–Trinity is postponing all non-essential procedures and surgeries after Friday until further notice.

This is in response to the current COVID-19 crisis and in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and first responders, according to a news release from the health care system.

The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority. We believe that taking this step now, is the best interest of all, and will help us further concentrate on making sure we have adequate equipment and supplies during this challenging period, the news release said.

Surgeries or procedures will be delayed unless there is a:

• Threat to the patient’s life if surgery or procedure is not performed

• Threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system

• Risk of cancer metastasis or progression of staging

• Risk of rapidly worsening to severe symptoms

UnityPoint Health hospitals, clinics and walk-in clinic locations will remain open. Urgent and emergency surgeries will continue. Trinity asks that patients contact their doctor’s office to receive more information about your specific care, including rescheduling.

Quad-City Times​

