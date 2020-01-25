Trailblazing 49ers assistant has roots in Chiefs Kingdom

While Katie's career path led to the NFL, Liz has taken a decidedly different road in the game both love. The women's team on which both sisters once played recently folded, so Liz has been helping establish a new team — the Kansas City Glory — in the Adidas-backed Women's National Football Conference. As Katie breaks ground by proving women can coach football, Liz is breaking ground by providing opportunities for women to actually play it.

"I was asked once if it was a dream of mine to be in the NFL or be in a Super Bowl," Liz says, "and looking back it was like, no, it never crossed my mind. And it's crazy for me to think as much as I loved playing and it was our favorite sport, I never thought that was an option to somehow be in a Super Bowl. And it pushes me to continue doing and playing football.

"When Katie is walking down the sideline," Liz adds with pride, "she'll have parents shouting that their daughter wants to coach in the NFL, or play in the NFL, and that dream is real now for people, for young girls."

Nobody is more proud of the sisters than their parents, Floyd and Bonnie.