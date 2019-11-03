On the road to regional titles, the Riverdale and Fulton volleyball teams had their skills sharpened in one of the toughest leagues around.
The West Division of the Three Rivers Conference has produced three regional championships among its six members, with the Rams and conference co-champion Orion advancing in Class 2A and fellow TRAC West co-champ Fulton moving on in 1A.
Riverdale coach Lisa Black, whose 18-15-2 squad earned its second regional crown in the last three years to set up this evening's 6:30 matchup with El Paso-Gridley (28-5) at the 2A Hall Sectional, feels going through 10-match league schedule prepared her club for the late-October/early-November push.
"We gave both Orion and Fulton tough matches and held our own; they could've gone either way," said Black, whose club was one of three Illinois-side teams to go three sets with the once-beaten Chargers, the other being Fulton, and took third behind that pair in the division standings.
"That shows that at any point, any team could win, and we may get the opportunity to play Orion again this week."
Going up against an EPG club that tied for second in the Heart of Illinois Conference and was runner-up at the conference tournament, Black feels her club will again be equal to the challenge.
"It's kind of my philosophy that at the end of the day, you take care of what you can control and take care of your own self," she said. "I feel like we have just as many assets on our side as (EPG) does."
Among those assets are the front-line duo of senior outside hitter Brooke Smeltzly (276 kills, 190 digs, 14 aces) and her junior counterpart, Shae Hanranah (265 kills, 203 digs, 16 aces), along with junior setter Katelyn Oleson (364 assists).
Fulton, meantime, takes a 30-8 record up north to the 1A Pecatonica Sectional to take on a 33-4 Dakota club this evening at 6:30 after having been pushed hard by Forreston in a 25-23, 25-23 regional-final win.
Much like her Riverdale counterpart, Fulton coach Stacy Germann feels the weekly grind of TRAC West competition geared her team up for its current postseason run.
"Some coaches and athletes may not think it's such a blessing to have as tough a conference as ours," she said. "To me, it's the only way to prepare for postseason. It shows you what you're weaknesses are, and how to fix them. That's what you hope for."
Led by a pair of single-season record holders in senior outside hitter Emily Schipper (384 kills) and junior setter Kylee Collachia (738 assists), the Steamers feel they match up well with tonight's opponent.
"We feel we're a comparable team to Dakota," said Germann. "We hope to be able to capitalize on their defense. That's our plan."