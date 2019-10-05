No. 8 Wisconsin 48, Kent State 0: Jonathan Taylor had four rushing touchdowns and caught a TD pass, Zack Baun had a career-high three sacks, and Wisconsin coasted.
Taylor had 19 rushes for 186 yards, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the 27th time in 32 career games with the Badgers (5-0).
Baun's three sacks led a Wisconsin defense to its third shutout of the season.
No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7: Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score for Penn State.
The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) were dominant on defense, with 10 sacks, one shy of the school single-game record. The Boilermakers were held to 104 yards.
Playing without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and star receiver Rondale Moore, the Boilermakers (1-4, 0-2) didn't cross midfield until their sixth possession midway through the second.
No. 9 Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0: Ian Book threw five touchdown passes and had only four incomplete passes in a little more than two quarters of work for Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish (4-1) had their way with the Falcons (1-4), a first-time opponent from the Mid-American Conference whose campus is just 164 miles away. The margin matched Notre Dame's winning difference in a 66-14 victory over New Mexico this season and was Notre Dame's first shutout since 2014.
The Irish had 573 total yards, with senior Tony Jones Jr. rushing for 102 yards on seven carries.
No. 10 Florida 24, No. 7 Auburn 13: Lamical Perine ran 88 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Florida's defense delivered another gem in the Swamp.
Perine broke linebacker K.J. Britt's tackle at the line of scrimmage and scampered down the sideline for the program's longest TD run in more than 30 years. It gave the Gators (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) extra breathing room in a game they never trailed.
No. 3 Georgia 43, Tennessee 14: Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes, Georgia's defense delivered a dominant second-half performance and the Bulldogs recovered from a slow start to beat Tennessee.
Georgia (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) scored the final 33 points to earn its 15th straight victory over Eastern Division opponent. Georgia capped the onslaught when Tae Crowder scored on a 60-yard fumble return with 4:39 left after Eric Stokes sacked Brian Maurer to knock the ball loose.
The Bulldogs haven't lost to an SEC East team since falling 24-10 to Florida on Oct. 29, 2016.
No. 5 LSU 42, Utah State 6: Joe Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games and threw for five touchdowns against Utah State.
Burrow completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and was intercepted once on a tipped pass before being replaced by Myles Brennan in the fourth quarter. Burrow also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown. He has completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 1,864 yards and 22 touchdowns through five games.
No. 6 Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20: Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 56 yards and two more TDs and added another line to his Heisman Trophy resume in leading Oklahoma.
Rhamondre Stevenson added 109 yards rushing and a score on just five carries for Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0 Big 12).
No. 11 Texas 42, West Virginia 31: Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and Texas converted three turnovers into TDs.
Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) beat the Mountaineers (3-2, 1-1) on the road for the second straight time.
Texas Tech 45, No. 21 Oklahoma State 35: Jett Duffey threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score in his first start of the season, leading Texas Tech to the upset.
Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2) committed five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders.