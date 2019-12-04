Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 20 points, Jahaad Proctor had 16 and Purdue routed No. 5 Virginia 69-40 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
It's the first time the Boilermakers have beaten a top-five foe from another conference in Mackey Arena's 52-year history. The Boilermakers (5-3) have won four of five overall.
Jay Huff had 11 points and Mamadi Diakite finished with 10 for the defending national champions. But the Cavaliers (7-1) had their 13-game winning streak snapped in a rematch of last year's Elite Eight game. They lost for the first time in eight road games dating to last season and produced their lowest point total since March 2017.
The game was billed as a showdown between two of the nation's stingiest defenses, but unranked Purdue dominated from start to finish.
After the teams opened the game with four straight baskets, Purdue dug in, locked down and seized control by using a 12-0 run over nearly seven minutes to take a 26-9 lead late in the first half.
Virginia scored a season-low 17 points in the first half. The Cavaliers came in allowing 40.8 points per game, the fewest in the nation, but gave up 32 in the first half and a season high for the game.
No. 3 Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51: Jalen Smith had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as No. 3 Maryland cruised in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest.
Eric Ayala scored 14 points and Aaron Wiggins added 11 for the Terrapins (9-0), who are off to their best start since winning 10 in a row to open the 1998-99 season.
John Mooney had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame (6-2), which had won six in a row since opening the season with a loss at North Carolina.
It took some time for the Terps' offense to get going, but their defense was sharp for nearly the entire first half. After falling behind 9-4, Maryland allowed just four points over the next 12:31.
Ayala scored seven points in a row to turn a one-point game into a 21-13 lead, and later delivered a tomahawk slam a minute before the break. Wiggins capped the half by getting the carom from his missed 3-pointer and slamming it home for a 32-20 lead.
Notre Dame never cut the deficit to less than 10 in the second half as Maryland snapped a six-game skid in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, a streak that began when the Terps were still in the ACC.
Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56: Michael Devoe scored 26 points and Georgia Tech pulled away from Nebraska in the second half for a 73-56 victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge game in Atlanta.
Devoe was essentially a one-man team as the Yellow Jackets (4-2) seized control.
First, he stepped behind the arc to swish a 3-pointer. Then, he slipped inside for a putback after corralling an offensive rebound, leading to a Nebraska timeout that gave the guard a chance to flex his muscles on the way back to his own bench. Finally, Devoe drove to the hoop, banked one in and drew the foul for a three-point play that made it 53-42 with just under 11 minutes remaining.
Georgia Tech had a rare breather down the stretch after four of its first five games were decided by a total of nine points.
Nebraska (4-4), in its first season under coach Fred Hoiberg, couldn't overcome 32% shooting which only got worse over the final 20 minutes. The Cornhuskers connected on just 8 of 32 shots in the second half.
Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 14 points. Cam Mack, Jervay Green and Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in with 11 apiece.
STATE/MIDWEST
Iowa State 79, UMKC 61: Senior Michael Jacobson scored 19 points on 8 of 9 shooting to lead Iowa State.
Tyrese Haliburton added 19 points and seven assists for the Cyclones (5-3), who won despite another frigid night from beyond the arc. Iowa State finished just 5 of 21 on 3s.
Kansas City (5-5) got as close as 57-54 with 6:37 left. The Cyclones responded with six quick points, and Rasir Bolton's 3-point dunk pushed their lead to 69-58. Haliburton and Bolton followed with 3s that sealed a win that was much uglier than the final score suggested.
Bolton had all 19 of his points in the second half and went 10 of 11 from the free throw line.