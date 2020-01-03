Top Big Ten talents heading to NFL

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The pornography charges against Washington are related to an incident when he was in high school. Washington is accused of obtaining a video of his former girlfriend performing a sex act, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018. Washington is not depicted in the video. He has pleaded not guilty. The case is pending.

Washington started five games and appeared in seven in 2019. He rushed for 298 yards and one touchdown and caught 12 passes for 162 yards and two scores.

He played in 18 games in two seasons, rushing for 753 yards and four touchdowns and catching 36 passes for 383 yards and three TDs.

Cal hires Musgrave: Longtime NFL assistant Bill Musgrave was hired Friday to become the new offensive coordinator at California.

Coach Justin Wilcox announced Musgrave will replace Beau Baldwin next season for the Golden Bears. Baldwin left to become head coach at Cal Poly.