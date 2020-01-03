Top Big Ten talents heading to NFL

It was a busy day Friday for top collegiate football talents to announce their future plans and three of the Big Ten Conference's best will be turning pro.
Ohio State record-setting defensive end Chase Young, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Michicgan center Cesar Ruiz have all decided to make themselves eligible for this year's NFL draft.
Two other top running backs have also announced their decisions to go pro. Georgia's DÁndre Swift, the team's leading rusher for two straight seasons, and Washington's leading rusher Salvon Ahmed will forgo their senior seasons as well. Swift led the Bulldogs with 1,218 yards rushing this season. It was his second straight season with more than 1,000 yards and he is expected to be a top option at the position.
Ahmed ran for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He served as a backup to Myles Gaskin for his first two seasons before moving into the starting role as a junior. Ahmed averaged 5.4 yards per carry this season and 5.7 yards per attempt for his career. He played in 39 games overall and finished with 2,016 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns.
Young's departure from OSU was expected. The junior Heisman Trophy finalist led the nation in sacks with 16.5, also the best in school history. The unanimous All-American selection reached that number despite being benched for two games because he violated NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.
Taylor, the two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time unanimous first-team All-American finished his college career with 6,174 yards rushing, the most by any player in FBS history through their junior season. Taylor also had 55 total touchdowns in his three seasons. The 5-foot-11, 214-pound Taylor looks to be the first Wisconsin tailback selected in the NFL draft since Montee Ball (2013), James White (2014) and Melvin Gordon (2015) were drafted in three consecutive seasons. Wisconsin's Derek Watt was selected as a fullback in 2016.
Ahmed is the third Washington offensive player to declare early for the NFL draft, joining quarterback Jacob Eason and tight end Hunter Bryant.
Nebraska dismisses Washington: Running back Maurice Washington, who faces child pornography charges in California and was disciplined for unrelated rules violations last season, has been dismissed from the Nebraska football team.
Program officials announced Washington's departure Friday in a two-sentence statement, adding that he was expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Coach Scott Frost removed Washington from team activities on Oct. 21 but left open the possibility he could return. At the time, Frost said the sophomore from Stockton, Calif., had not been following unspecified team rules.
The pornography charges against Washington are related to an incident when he was in high school. Washington is accused of obtaining a video of his former girlfriend performing a sex act, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018. Washington is not depicted in the video. He has pleaded not guilty. The case is pending.
Washington started five games and appeared in seven in 2019. He rushed for 298 yards and one touchdown and caught 12 passes for 162 yards and two scores.
He played in 18 games in two seasons, rushing for 753 yards and four touchdowns and catching 36 passes for 383 yards and three TDs.
Cal hires Musgrave: Longtime NFL assistant Bill Musgrave was hired Friday to become the new offensive coordinator at California.
Coach Justin Wilcox announced Musgrave will replace Beau Baldwin next season for the Golden Bears. Baldwin left to become head coach at Cal Poly.
"Bill Musgrave has a brilliant offensive mind and is one of the top teachers of offensive football and quarterbacks," Wilcox said. "Bill has incredible football knowledge and has been extremely versatile in the offensive systems he has run throughout his career, which is important. He also has a strong desire to coach again at the collegiate level, where he can help develop young football players at a formative stage of their careers."
Musgrave has more than two decades of coaching experience in college and the pros and has spent 13 seasons as an offensive coordinator. His only college coaching job came in 2001-02 when he was offensive coordinator at Virginia.
He has ties to the Bay Area having played as a backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers from 1991-94 and serving as offensive coordinator for the Raiders in 2015-16 when he helped them earn their only playoff berth in the past 17 seasons.
Musgrave most recently was on the staff of the Denver Broncos in 2017-18, serving as quarterbacks coach and then coordinator.
Musgrave also has coached in the NFL with Philadelphia, Carolina, Jacksonville, Washington, Atlanta and Minnesota.
Musgrave played college ball at Oregon, where he finished his career as the school's all-time leader in passing and total offense, while establishing 15 school records.