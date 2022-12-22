Tom Martin: Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch-Argus readers respond. Here's what they had to say

Readers respond
After finals concluded on Friday, Dec. 16, a Rock Island High School staff member made an announcement over the school's PA system stating "Code Red" and another staff member's name. According to district spokeswoman Holly Sparkman, the announcement was intended to be a prank toward the individual mentioned over the PA system—still, it left students and other staff members frightened and alarmed.
The Moline Police Department is on scene at a serious crash with injuries at 53rd and John Deere Road.
Gabler said the idea to donate the winnings to veterans was an idea he had prior to competing and in honor of his father, uncles and friends who are veterans.
The crash remains under investigation.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.
An Arctic front is bringing much colder air to the Quad-City region later in the week, and there is the possibility of a significant snow event to go along with the cold, Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.
In his first year as Orion's head wrestling coach, former Mercer County state champion Zach Nelson has the Chargers regaining their status as an area powerhouse. After finishing eighth in the Three Rivers Conference in 2021-22, Orion is 8-2 in dual meets and has won three of four TRAC duals, including a win over reigning conference champion Rockridge.
